A dozen snakes captured in the Balearics; More and more being spotted in Mallorca

The Facebook profile Ibiza Snake Trappers Community has reported on the latest captures by Stop Ibiza Serpientes Jos Kleissraps. In a post on Wednesday afternoon, the social media account shared a total of 14 images of snakes that had been captured on a property located in Santa Agnès de Corona.

According to the post, Jos Kleissraps has become a key figure in this snake ‘clean-up’ in the area, capturing nearly 200 specimens since last March.

The account recommends that residents living south of this area of the municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany urge ‘the Town Council to put up special fences and barriers against snakes, if they still have lizards in the area’ and to ‘give more traps to owners of large plots of land’.

Ibiza Snake Trappers Community states that ‘the snakes are moving from Sant Mateu and Santa Gertrudis, and before that they were moving from the municipality of Sant Joan’ and warns that ‘they will continue to move’. The Facebook community explains that snakes stay away from properties that are under construction. ‘It is when the machines are removed that the traps start to catch them again.’

There has been an increase in snake sightings, particularly horseshoe snakes, in Mallorca. This is partly attributed to the introduction of ornamental olive trees from the mainland, which can carry snake eggs. There have also been reports of snakes being spotted on beaches, causing concern among residents and visitors. Local authorities and environmental groups are working to manage the situation, including installing snake traps.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Increased Sightings:

There have been reports of both native and non-native snakes, with the horseshoe snake being particularly prevalent.

Cause:

The introduction of ornamental olive trees from the mainland is a major factor in the increased snake population.

Public Concern:

Snakes on beaches and in public areas have caused some alarm among holidaymakers and residents.

Management Efforts:

Authorities are implementing measures like installing snake traps, particularly on the island of Dragonera.

Native Species:

Mallorca has two native snake species: the hooded snake and the water snake.

Invasive Species:

Other snakes, common in the Iberian Peninsula, have arrived in Mallorca through the transport of goods.