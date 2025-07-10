Three top Palma beaches closed to bathers

Palma City Council closed three top beaches this morning after the freak storm overnight which caused some damage.

The beaches at Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni and Platja de Palma were closed to bathing this morning, according to council sources.

According to the city council the first two beaches are flying the red flag, while Platja de Palma remains open to the public, but with an express prohibition on bathing. In addition, Ciutat Jardí is flying the yellow flag (which implies caution, but not a ban).

This closure follows the rains recorded earlier in the day; rainfall has often caused a mixed water discharge (rainwater and sewage) into the sea.

The city council said in a statement that they hoped to open the beaches to swimming again as soon as possible.