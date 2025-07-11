Palma Paseo Marítimo residents warning of a "growing deterioration"

The Palma Paseo Marítimo Residents Association was founded in May 2023. This was in order to defend residents' interests in the face of what the association said was a sense of neglect. There were "multiple deficiencies" and there was also, in its view, a passing of the buck on security issues by Palma Police, the National Police and the Port Police.

The association has been particularly critical of noise and anti-social behaviour, and it has now issued a strong warning about the growing deterioration of the area at night. In this regard, it has filed a formal complaint with the town hall about minimarkets that sell alcohol after 10pm, "violating current regulations". Private detectives were commissioned to come up with a report on this.

"The inaction of the town hall allows minimarkets to break the law," says the association, and this results in street drinking, fights and a general deterioration. Permissiveness has turned the Paseo Marítimo into a blackspot, especially at weekends.

"We have reported seven minimarkets for selling alcohol outside of permitted hours. The law must be respected. We want a clean, safe, and peaceful Paseo Marítimo. No more impunity."

The town hall, the association insists, should take tough action now, before the situation gets even worse.