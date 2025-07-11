Palma Paseo Marítimo residents warning of a "growing deterioration"

The town hall is accused of inaction

Young people on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Mallorca

Young people on the Paseo Marítimo | Photo: Click

Andrew EdePalma11/07/2025 09:39
TW
0

The Palma Paseo Marítimo Residents Association was founded in May 2023. This was in order to defend residents' interests in the face of what the association said was a sense of neglect. There were "multiple deficiencies" and there was also, in its view, a passing of the buck on security issues by Palma Police, the National Police and the Port Police.

The association has been particularly critical of noise and anti-social behaviour, and it has now issued a strong warning about the growing deterioration of the area at night. In this regard, it has filed a formal complaint with the town hall about minimarkets that sell alcohol after 10pm, "violating current regulations". Private detectives were commissioned to come up with a report on this.

Related news
Sound-level meter on a building in Palma, Mallorca

The fight against Palma noise: The largest sound-level network in Spain

More related news

"The inaction of the town hall allows minimarkets to break the law," says the association, and this results in street drinking, fights and a general deterioration. Permissiveness has turned the Paseo Marítimo into a blackspot, especially at weekends.

"We have reported seven minimarkets for selling alcohol outside of permitted hours. The law must be respected. We want a clean, safe, and peaceful Paseo Marítimo. No more impunity."

The town hall, the association insists, should take tough action now, before the situation gets even worse.

Also in News

No more solo driving?

The end of solo driving in Spain....minimum of two people per car

Drunk tourists in Arenal, Mallorca

"Quality tourism" in Arenal

Beach closed to the public.

Three top Palma beaches closed to bathers

Ignoring a barrier in Sa Calobra, Mallorca

Tourists running the risk of fines in Sa Calobra

Most viewed
Most Commented