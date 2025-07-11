Mallorca crime: New online reporting system for tourists and residents in the Balearics

The Guardia Civil presented a new online reporting system at the Port Centre in Palma on Friday that will allow tourists and residents to report crimes such as theft or lost documents without having to go to a police station in person, using a form available on the force’s website.

ÇAccording to the Government Delegate in the Balearics, Alfonso Rodríguez, ‘practically 50 per cent of the possible reports filed by tourists could now be made using these online guides’, a tool that ‘will also offer residents and visitors the image of islands that continue to advance in their capacity to protect and serve their citizens’.

The new reporting channel allows crimes such as damage, theft, theft from vehicles, loss or location of documentation and bank card fraud, among others, to be reported. Complaints can be made from any device with an internet connection and, once validated, the Guardia Civil will be able to contact the complainant to complete the information or indicate the next steps. In addition, an information leaflet has been published with a QR code that links directly to the platform.

Rodríguez stressed that this measure complements the in-person assistance already provided by the Sates (Foreign Tourist Assistance Services) and pointed out that with this tool, ‘reporting not only strengthens institutional trust, but also helps to create more stable, protected and resilient environments.’

‘When a crime occurs, we must act immediately when a resident or tourist feels that their safety has been seriously violated and needs to file a report to exercise their right to report the criminal act,’ said the delegate, who stressed that the administration must be able to ‘restore what has been lost or restore dignity’.

The chief colonel of the Guardia Civil in the Balearics, Alejandro Hernández, described the launch of the system as ‘a milestone for the Guardia Civil with this technological advance’. He also thanked the team that developed the system and expressed his confidence that this tool will help improve citizen services, especially during the tourist season.

The presentation took place at the Port Centre of the Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB), where its president, Javier Sanz, welcomed the attendees and praised the use of technology ‘at the service of people’ in a territory ‘with high mobility’ such as the Balearics.