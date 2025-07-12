Mallorca holiday fun: Magalluf is the “cheating capital” of Europe for frisky Britons
Resort that has infamous nickname - the “marriage killer.”
It's all going to get hot and steamy in parts of Mallorca next week! | Photo: Gemma Andreu
Palma12/07/2025 11:07
While the anti mass tourism and overcrowding movement gathers momentum in Mallorca, it appears that a number of British holidaymakers have other plans on their minds. According to new research from Illicitencounters.com, Britons consider Magalluf as the top destination for a secret holiday romance and nocturnal activity is set to peak next Friday, dubbed ‘Frisky Friday’, which is apparently the day your other half is most likely to cheat on you, according a study conducted by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.
2.2 dates wow . What do the do , just climb on the table and get on with it.
Quality journalism. 🙈