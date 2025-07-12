Mallorca holiday fun: Magalluf is the “cheating capital” of Europe for frisky Britons

While the anti mass tourism and overcrowding movement gathers momentum in Mallorca, it appears that a number of British holidaymakers have other plans on their minds. According to new research from Illicitencounters.com, Britons consider Magalluf as the top destination for a secret holiday romance and nocturnal activity is set to peak next Friday, dubbed ‘Frisky Friday’, which is apparently the day your other half is most likely to cheat on you, according a study conducted by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.

The website polled 2,000 of its members on the cheating potential of 10 of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations, ranking them from best to worst. Magalluf is followed by Benidorm and the Greek island of Zante.

What is more, holiday romances have the quickest ‘conversion rate’ on the dating scene with sex happening on the second date – twice as fast as if the couple meet at home, according to a new survey. Couples go on an average of four dates before sleeping together – but the quickest ‘conversion rate’ for sex is when you meet someone on holiday, according to a new survey.

And, according to the Mirror, more than 2,000 users of the site were polled in another survey about the destinations they would choose if they were planning to be unfaithful. Magalluf topped the list, prompting the website to dub it the “marriage destroyer of Europe.”

Holiday-makers have sex on average on their second date – twice as fast as if they met each other at home. The second fastest conversion rate is if you meet a potential partner in a nightclub or bar – with sex happening after 2.2 dates. The third fastest way of having sex is by meeting someone on a dating website or app – with relationships consummated after 2.5 dates.