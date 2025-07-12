The all singing and dancing cruise sailing to Palma, the West End comes to Mallorca
Marella Cruises, TUI’s UK cruise line, has announced its first ever musical themed mini cruise, ‘Musical Med-leys’ on Marella Voyager for October 2026. The themed cruise will include musical style performances from the West End, guest speakers and much more. This mini cruise will feature specially produced shows celebrating some of the most iconic musical hits, all set on stage in the Broadway Show Lounge. Guests can look forward to classic sing-along moments, impressive choreography, and a lively atmosphere. For musical enthusiasts, there will also be fun trivia sessions and themed activities to enjoy throughout the sailing.
This concept of cruising sounds good. But why do they not start and finish back in Palma ? The proposed sailing itinerary puts passengers from Corfu to Malaga. Very strange.