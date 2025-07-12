The all singing and dancing cruise sailing to Palma, the West End comes to Mallorca

Marella Cruises, TUI’s UK cruise line, has announced its first ever musical themed mini cruise, ‘Musical Med-leys’ on Marella Voyager for October 2026. The themed cruise will include musical style performances from the West End, guest speakers and much more. This mini cruise will feature specially produced shows celebrating some of the most iconic musical hits, all set on stage in the Broadway Show Lounge. Guests can look forward to classic sing-along moments, impressive choreography, and a lively atmosphere. For musical enthusiasts, there will also be fun trivia sessions and themed activities to enjoy throughout the sailing.

There will be stars from the world of musical theatre guest speaking onboard for exclusive Q&A sessions, behind the scenes stories and insights into the glitz and glamour of theatre life. These exclusive guest speakers will be announced early next year. The five-night themed cruise on Marella Voyager takes place from Friday 30th October 2026 - Wednesday 4th November 2026, setting sail from Corfu, Greece, with two days at sea then calling at Palma, Cartagena and finishing in Malaga, Spain.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director, Marella Cruises said: “We’re delighted to unveil our first-ever musical-themed cruise, setting sail in 2026. Musical Med-leys marks an exciting new chapter for Marella Cruises, bringing West End-style classics to the seas.

“Inspired by recent market research where a ‘musical’ themed cruise was voted the most popular cruise our customers wanted, this mini themed cruise is designed to captivate both loyal Marella cruisers and new audiences alike. Sailing from Corfu, it offers a fun and entertaining way to experience a cruise - combining the magic of musicals with the joy of travel.”

Marella Cruises is part of TUI UK and Ireland and TUI Group. It is the third largest cruise line in the UK. As of 1 June 2023, there are five ships in the Marella Cruises fleet, Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 and the newest ship to the fleet, Marella Voyager.

Marella Cruises offers its customers all-inclusive as standard with all tips and service charges included, customers enjoy an unrivalled level of service and award-winning entertainment. Marella Cruises has also received accolades in Which? as recommended provider for Ocean Cruises since Feb 2023 and Good Housekeeping Reader Recommended for onboard service since 2019.