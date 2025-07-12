Mallorca anti-tourism vandals attack Ministry for Tourism in Palma
Ministry accused of being “ responsible for our misery”
Today, Saturday, the Balearic headquarters of the Ministry of Tourism was vandalised: the façade of the building had been painted with anti-tourism graffiti that blackened not only the wall, but also the door and the plaque, making it partially illegible. Although the most obvious signs of this vandalism are large black marks around the entire exterior of the building, a message on the left side of the door leaves no doubt as to the criticism of mass tourism behind this action: ‘Those responsible for our misery’.
