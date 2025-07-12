85-year-old British tourist mugged in Cala Millor
Town hall has condemned the attack
Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Son Servera Police arrested a man who had mugged an 85-year-old British tourist on C. Sol Naixent in Cala Millor earlier in the day.
1 comment
500,000 Africans will officially enter Spain under the Sanchez directive, every year for three years, not a place to live, minimum wage at best, not a pot to piss in. What does he think is going to happen. Better, no comment