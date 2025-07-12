85-year-old British tourist mugged in Cala Millor

Town hall has condemned the attack

Security cameras recorded the incident

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSon Servera12/07/2025 19:49
Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Son Servera Police arrested a man who had mugged an 85-year-old British tourist on C. Sol Naixent in Cala Millor earlier in the day.

Following the attack, the tourist was treated by medical services. He was able to confirm that the person arrested was the man who had come up behind him, thrown him to the ground and stolen a bag containing his wallet. A security camera had captured the incident.

Man arrested for a mugging in Cala Millor, Mallorca
The mugger following his arrest. Photo: Ajuntament de Son Servera.

The attacker appeared in court, but there are no details regarding the court appearance or his identity.

In a statement, Son Servera Town Hall condemned the incident, adding "no effort will be spared to keep Cala Millor a safe place for all".

