Drone for Palma drugs raid captures images of dumping waste

A drone that Palma Police were using for an operation against drugs clans in the Son Banya shanty town captured images of building waste being dumped.

The police report that this was on April 30. The drone was being flown in the Son Banya area and took images of waste being unloaded from a van and being dumped on an empty plot of land off the Llucmajor road.

Waste that was dumped. Photo: Policia Local de Palma.

At the time, because a raid on Son Banya was imminent, the police chose not to intercept the van. But the images supplied the information required to identify the van's owner.

He was fined 1,500 euros for breach of municipal ordinance governing waste and was ordered to pay the costs of removing what had been dumped.