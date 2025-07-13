Drone for Palma drugs raid captures images of dumping waste
Fine of 1,500 euros
One of the images captured by the drone | Photo: Policia Local de Palma
Palma13/07/2025 12:24
A drone that Palma Police were using for an operation against drugs clans in the Son Banya shanty town captured images of building waste being dumped.
Also in News
- The end of solo driving in Spain....minimum of two people per car
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- The most spectacular unspoilt beach in Mallorca, according to AI
- Conor McGregor puts on a show in Mallorca: boxing training on Sa Rapita beach, knocks holidaymakers out
- Where to bag a bargain property in Mallorca as Spanish property prices reach record levels
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Excellent operation of a Drone. Well done the Policia etc. Now, can a fleet of Bulldozers be assembled into a "line abreast" formation, and completely raise this drug den of complete death to the ground. These "Dealers of Death" must be destroyed.