Tractor driver arrested following motorcyclist death in Mallorca

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday

Guardia Civil traffic police in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation | Photo: Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCampos13/07/2025 16:15
TW
0

The driver of a tractor involved in a fatal accident in Campos on Saturday has been arrested for leaving the scene of the accident and failing to provide assistance.

The accident occurred on the MA-19 around 2.20am on Saturday. A 29-year-old motorcyclist collided with the tractor from behind. Paramedics who went to the scene were unable to do anything to save his life. Traffic police found no evidence of braking or skidding.

The tractor remained at the scene, but the driver had disappeared. The number plate provided police with the information they needed to locate him. He was arrested at his home some four hours later.

He was tested for alcohol and drugs. The results of the tests have not yet been released, as they are directly related to the investigation into the accident.

The officers in charge of the investigation are waiting for the results of the autopsy, which are needed to determine whether the motorcyclist died instantly or could have been taken to a hospital alive.

Also in News

McGregor training in Sa Ràpita.

Conor McGregor puts on a show in Mallorca: boxing training on Sa Rapita beach, knocks holidaymakers out

Es Trenc stands out for its unique combination of natural beauty, size and the feeling of being in a Caribbean paradise within t

The most spectacular unspoilt beach in Mallorca, according to AI

Looking for a property in Mallorca? Check out Sa Pobla.

Where to bag a bargain property in Mallorca as Spanish property prices reach record levels

Some of the delicious pastries.

Justin Bieber gets stuffed at his favourite Mallorca bakery: He and wife Hailey couldn’t resist the best croissants in the centre of Palma

Most viewed
Most Commented