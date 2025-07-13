Tractor driver arrested following motorcyclist death in Mallorca

The driver of a tractor involved in a fatal accident in Campos on Saturday has been arrested for leaving the scene of the accident and failing to provide assistance.

The accident occurred on the MA-19 around 2.20am on Saturday. A 29-year-old motorcyclist collided with the tractor from behind. Paramedics who went to the scene were unable to do anything to save his life. Traffic police found no evidence of braking or skidding.

The tractor remained at the scene, but the driver had disappeared. The number plate provided police with the information they needed to locate him. He was arrested at his home some four hours later.

He was tested for alcohol and drugs. The results of the tests have not yet been released, as they are directly related to the investigation into the accident.

The officers in charge of the investigation are waiting for the results of the autopsy, which are needed to determine whether the motorcyclist died instantly or could have been taken to a hospital alive.