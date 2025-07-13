Another migrant body found off the Mallorca coast

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found two miles off Sa Calobra on Sunday.

Presumed to be the body of a migrant, the Guardia Civil were contacted around noun by people in a boat who spotted the body floating in the water.

A Guardia Civil diving team recovered the body, which was wearing a life jacket.

There will be an autopsy and a blood sample will be taken in order to try and identify the person.

The bodies of more than thirty migrants have been found in Balearic waters since the start of the year.