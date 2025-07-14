Water crisis: Mallorca on drought alert after driest June since 1961
Water reserves in the Balearics fall to 48% of capacity, below last year’s levels
Mallorca is slightly better off than its sister islands, but has also seen its water resources drop from 52% to 50% | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/07/2025 10:56
The Balearics have had to endure the driest June since 1961. Never before in this century has there been such a dry and hot start to summer, with record temperatures and a lack of rain. This June, which felt more like July, also brings bad news, as the lack of rain has put the islands on pre-alert for drought, a very worrying problem that comes at the height of the tourist season.
