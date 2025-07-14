Water crisis: Mallorca on drought alert after driest June since 1961

The Balearics have had to endure the driest June since 1961. Never before in this century has there been such a dry and hot start to summer, with record temperatures and a lack of rain. This June, which felt more like July, also brings bad news, as the lack of rain has put the islands on pre-alert for drought, a very worrying problem that comes at the height of the tourist season.

In some parts of the islands, such as Esporles, restrictions on water use have already been introduced because the combination of this hot, rainless June has left the water reserves of the Balearics at 48% of their capacity, i.e. less than half of their availability and three points below last year’s level at the same time.

Although the situation is very bad throughout the region, it is in Ibiza and Formentera where the impact of this record June on natural resources are being felt the most. Reserves there are at a third of their capacity, so the authorities are imploring for rain, but in good conditions, not in the form of torrential downpours, so that the one-third of water resources available can increase and improve the situation. Mallorca is slightly better off than its sister islands, but has also seen its water resources drop from 52% to 50%.

In the case of Menorca, water reserves have fallen from 48% to 42% of the total, reflecting a general downward trend across the Balearics. The consequence of this unusual weather pattern, with above-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall, is that 98.4% of the Balearics are now on pre-alert for drought.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), June was very dry in the Balearics, with average rainfall of only 0.1 litres per square metre, compared to the usual 15.3 litres. June was extremely hot throughout the region, with an average temperature of 25.3 degrees and a positive anomaly of 3.3 degrees. The situation is expected to continue and water reserves are expected to continue to decline during the month of July.