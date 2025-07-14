Why Spaniards are staying away from their own beaches

"Now you don't go on holiday wherever you want, but wherever you can," added Davila, who is nostalgic for childhood beach holidays in Alicante on the Mediterranean.

With a population of 48 million - half the number of foreign visitors each year - Spain relies heavily on tourism, which contributes more than 13% of GDP.

But protests are growing over housing shortages exacerbated by mass tourism - and could be exacerbated by the indignity for Spaniards being priced out of their favourite holidays. - and could be exacerbated by the indignity for Spaniards being priced out of their favourite holidays.

Hotel prices have risen 23% in the past three years to an average of 136 euros ($159) a night, according to data company Mabrian.

Beachfront rentals have also climbed 20.3% since mid-2023, according to price monitoring firm Tecnitasa, with most of them booked out for the summer by the first quarter. "It is becoming increasingly difficult for Spanish holidaymakers to afford beachfront tourism rentals," said Tecnitasa Group President Jose Maria Basanez.

Foreign tourists stayed an average of eight nights at top Spanish beaches last year, with locals only affording half that time and spending a quarter of the money, inAtlas said.