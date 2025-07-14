A YouGov survey reveals that majorities in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain would support the UK rejoining the European Union, but not on the same terms it previously enjoyed (e.g., opt-outs from the euro or Schengen area). The poll also indicates that a clear majority of British voters now back rejoining, but only if they can keep their opt-outs, creating a ‘public opinion impasse.’

The survey also found significant support in continental countries for an independent Scotland joining the EU. 23 June marks nine years since the UK voted to leave the European Union. YouGov polling has long since shown that the public are ‘Bregretful’ about that outcome, with the latest survey showing 56% think it was wrong for Britain to vote to leave the EU.

Most Britons say that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success (61%), with 20% saying it has neither been a success nor failure and 13% seeing it as more of a success. But who do those Britons who see Brexit as a failure blame for this? The Conservative party and Boris Johnson top the list, with 88% and 84% respectively laying the blame at their door.

Two thirds attribute blame to prime ministers Theresa May (66%) and Rishi Sunak (64%), with a similar number saying so for Nigel Farage (67%). One in three (37%) blame the European Union for Brexit going badly, including 60% of Leave voters. Keir Starmer (28%) and Labour (39%) come in for less blame, as do the UK civil service (30%).

According to YouGov, With Brexit widely seen as having been more of a failure, it is no surprise to see that almost two thirds of Britons now want to see a closer relationship with the European Union (65%) – a stance that is popular across all main parties (51-78%), as well as among Leave voters (60%). One of the big problems for Britons in Mallorca and across the EU has been the 90-day rule, especialy for second home owners.

As things stand, Britons can travel without a visa to the Schengen area, which includes Spain, for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This applies if you travel:

As a tourist

to visit family or friends

to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events

for short-term studies or training

The requirements for working in Spain are different.

If you’re travelling to other Schengen countries as well, make sure your whole visit is within the 90-day visa-free limit. Visits to Schengen countries in the 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days. If you overstay the 90-day visa-free limit, you may be banned from entering Schengen countries for up to 3 years. If you are visiting Spain and need to extend your visa-free stay for exceptional reasons, such as a medical emergency, you must apply to the immigration authorities (‘Extranjería’) (in Spanish).