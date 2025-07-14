Jennifer Aniston's "Love Boat" sails around Mallorca

Hollywood actress linked with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis

The Rising Sun. Super yacht to the stars.

The Rising Sun. Super yacht to the stars

Jason Moore14/07/2025 11:54Updated at 12:43
TW
1

Jennifer Aniston is enjoying a cruise around Mallorca accompanied by a group of Friends including Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Media reports suggest that the couple are enjoying a romantic holiday, aboard the yacht which has been dubbed the "super yacht to the stars, the Rising Sun.

Over the weekend the yacht was moored off Soller and Jennifer posted two photographs of the Soller area on her instagram site.

Rising Sun is a motor yacht designed by Jon Bannenberg, and built in 2004 by Germany's Lürssen at their Bremen shipyard for Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation, and last refitted in 2007. Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by businessman David Geffen, who had initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

Some of the guests on Geffen's yacht have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.

Also in News

Looking for a property in Mallorca? Check out Sa Pobla.

Where to bag a bargain property in Mallorca as Spanish property prices reach record levels

Some of the delicious pastries.

Justin Bieber gets stuffed at his favourite Mallorca bakery: He and wife Hailey couldn’t resist the best croissants in the centre of Palma

Bus in Mallorca

Mallorca bus drivers threatening indefinite strike this month

BCM in Magaluf, Mallorca

Mallorca nightlife hit by lower tourist spending and changing social trends

Most viewed
Most Commented