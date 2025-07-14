Jennifer Aniston's "Love Boat" sails around Mallorca
Hollywood actress linked with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston is enjoying a cruise around Mallorca accompanied by a group of Friends including Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Media reports suggest that the couple are enjoying a romantic holiday, aboard the yacht which has been dubbed the "super yacht to the stars, the Rising Sun.
