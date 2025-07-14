Jennifer Aniston's "Love Boat" sails around Mallorca

Jennifer Aniston is enjoying a cruise around Mallorca accompanied by a group of Friends including Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Media reports suggest that the couple are enjoying a romantic holiday, aboard the yacht which has been dubbed the "super yacht to the stars, the Rising Sun.

Over the weekend the yacht was moored off Soller and Jennifer posted two photographs of the Soller area on her instagram site.

Rising Sun is a motor yacht designed by Jon Bannenberg, and built in 2004 by Germany's Lürssen at their Bremen shipyard for Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation, and last refitted in 2007. Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by businessman David Geffen, who had initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

Some of the guests on Geffen's yacht have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.