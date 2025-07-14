Scottish man, 26, dies in tragic fall at Balearics hotel

A Scottish holidaymaker has tragically lost his life in an accident at a hotel in Ibiza. Evan Thomson, aged 26, fell to his death at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel last Tuesday.

Emergency services were quickly called to the scene where hotel staff had rushed to assist Evan. Paramedics arrived promptly, but despite their efforts, Evan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Evan’s mother, Lel Kellighan, shared the devastating news on social media, expressing her sorrow and asking for privacy during this difficult time. She wrote: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to tell you all that earlier this week my son Evan was involved in a tragic accident while on holiday with his friends in Ibiza and sadly passed away. We are all completely shattered. Please allow us some time. Funeral arrangements will follow.”

The Ibiza Rocks Hotel released a statement confirming the tragedy and highlighting the support provided to Evan’s friends and family. They said their senior management team worked closely with local police during the investigation and maintained ongoing contact with those affected. The hotel expressed their deepest condolences and offered full support to Evan’s loved ones.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed they are supporting the family and are liaising with Spanish authorities regarding the incident.

