Scottish man, 26, dies in tragic fall at Balearics hotel
Emergency services responded swiftly, but despite efforts from hotel staff and paramedics, Evan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene
The incident occurred last week on the Balearic island of Ibiza | Photo: Marcelo Sastre
Ibiza14/07/2025 14:09
A Scottish holidaymaker has tragically lost his life in an accident at a hotel in Ibiza. Evan Thomson, aged 26, fell to his death at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel last Tuesday.
Also in News
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- The end of solo driving in Spain....minimum of two people per car
- Where to bag a bargain property in Mallorca as Spanish property prices reach record levels
- Mallorca nightlife hit by lower tourist spending and changing social trends
- The small, picturesque village in Mallorca that has won Dua Lipa’s heart: fairytale coves and nature
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.