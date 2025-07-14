You will soon be able to take a bigger bag for free on your Ryanair flight to Mallorca
20 percent increase in volume announced
Irish "no-frills" airline Ryanair is planning to increase its "personal bag" size by 20 percent as the European Union brings in a new legislation. Passengers will be allowed to take an item such as a handbag or laptop bag measuring up to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in the cabin without paying an extra fee. It should weigh less than 10kg, and fit "under the seat in front you."
The new size represents a 20 percent increase in volume from the current maximum dimensions. This will mean that Ryanair accepts free bags one third bigger than the new European Union minimum size limit.
