You will soon be able to take a bigger bag for free on your Ryanair flight to Mallorca

Jason Moore14/07/2025 15:17
Irish "no-frills" airline Ryanair is planning to increase its "personal bag" size by 20 percent as the European Union brings in a new legislation. Passengers will be allowed to take an item such as a handbag or laptop bag measuring up to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in the cabin without paying an extra fee. It should weigh less than 10kg, and fit "under the seat in front you."

The new size represents a 20 percent increase in volume from the current maximum dimensions. This will mean that Ryanair accepts free bags one third bigger than the new European Union minimum size limit.

Ryanair said the new free bag size would come into effect in the coming weeks as its bag size measuring devices were adjusted to the new standard. Its current maximum bag size is 40cm x 25cm x 20cm, which already has a greater volume than the new European standard of 40cm x 30cm x 15cm.

Ryanair declined to say why it was giving passengers a larger carry-on bag allowance.

The size is still less generous than rival budget airline Easyjet, which allows a free underseat bag of 45cm x 36cm x 20cm (including wheels and handles) weighing up to 10kg.

