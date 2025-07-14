A very special gift for a grand-father!

A great-grandparent's emotional reaction to learning a newborn baby is named after him is a heartwarming experience.

The video shows the great-grandpa's surprise and joy upon realizing the baby shares his name. He is visibly moved, expressing disbelief and then hugging his grandson.

The video, captured in Gallipolis, Ohio, shows the moment Reagin Conley revealed the name to his grandfather, who had come to meet the newborn.
The baby's name is Teddy. The great-grandpa's reaction was one of pure joy and disbelief, as he repeated "You're kidding me" before embracing his grandson.
This touching moment highlights the significance of family connections and traditions, particularly when a new generation carries on a name.

