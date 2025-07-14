Body found confirmed as missing woman in Andratx
Her disappearance at the beginning of June, alongside her partner, had drawn significant public attention
The Guardia Civil has confirmed the identity of the body found off the coast of southern Mallorca as Angelita Silva De Souza. Angelita had been missing since 7 June after she set out to sea from Port Adriano with her partner, Juan Herrera, a former local police officer from Calvia. Her disappearance had sparked a wide-scale search operation involving multiple emergency services.
