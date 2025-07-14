Body found confirmed as missing woman in Andratx

The Guardia Civil has confirmed the identity of the body found off the coast of southern Mallorca as Angelita Silva De Souza. Angelita had been missing since 7 June after she set out to sea from Port Adriano with her partner, Juan Herrera, a former local police officer from Calvia. Her disappearance had sparked a wide-scale search operation involving multiple emergency services.

The body was discovered floating on 4 July in the waters near the municipality of Santanyi. The Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) was responsible for recovering the remains. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, identification was initially challenging, leading authorities to send a DNA sample to a laboratory for definitive analysis.

Confirmation of the body’s identity arrived around midday this Monday, confirming it was indeed Angelita Silva De Souza. Her disappearance at the beginning of June, alongside her partner, had drawn significant public attention and concern as rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate the missing couple.

Juan Herrera’s body had been found earlier, on 11 June. His death sent shockwaves through his circle of friends, colleagues, and family. It is believed that the currents carried both bodies to the sites where they were eventually discovered.

The Guardia Civil delayed the official announcement until the family could be formally informed of the identification. The family endured a period of intense uncertainty, marked by the search efforts and speculation surrounding the couple’s disappearance. This chapter finally came to a close with Monday’s confirmation.

