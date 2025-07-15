Almost 100,000 more vehicles entering Mallorca than before the pandemic
Figures for Palma and Alcudia ports
Figures from the Balearic Ports Authority show that 378,609 vehicles entered Mallorca via the ports of Palma and Alcudia in 2024, an increase of some 15,200 compared with 2023. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, there were 282,695. Over a five-year period, therefore, the number of vehicles has risen by over 95,000.
