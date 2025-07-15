Top Mallorca resort suffering from uncollected rubbish

Residents in parts of Llucmajor, including Arenal, are complaining that rubbish is being uncollected for up to ten days. A situation which has existed for some time, it is now the height of summer and has therefore got worse. As well as the smells, there are the health hazards and the risk of rats.

"This is not an isolated case; we residents are tired of excuses and the lack of response. We demand immediate solutions," says one resident. Their complaints are directed at the town hall and the contractor, FCC.

Opposition parties are voicing their criticisms. PSOE spokesperson Jaume Oliver says: "In Arenal, the population doubles starting July 15 due to tourists and second-home residents. The town hall knows that the same thing happens every year, and yet they don't increase services. We are not ruling out taking legal action against the town hall."

Another group, Llibertat Llucmajor, has sent letters to residents associations informing them that "the majority of the town hall's contracts with the waste collection company (FCC) have expired; the largest one ended in May".

The town hall explains that there will soon be a tender for the service. "In the meantime, FCC is obliged to provide the service until a new contract is awarded. The company is having problems with trucks and sick workers. In some areas, it is using leased vehicles."

The town hall adds that it is monitoring the situation to determine possible sanctions against the company.