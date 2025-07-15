Top Mallorca resort suffering from uncollected rubbish
Going uncollected for up to ten days
Residents in parts of Llucmajor, including Arenal, are complaining that rubbish is being uncollected for up to ten days. A situation which has existed for some time, it is now the height of summer and has therefore got worse. As well as the smells, there are the health hazards and the risk of rats.
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons back in the European Union: could resolve 90-day issue
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- Why Spaniards are staying away from their own beaches
- Mud rain and soaring temps: What to expect in Mallorca this week
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.