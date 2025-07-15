Mallorca holiday costs: Prices spike again in the Balearics: Highest growth rate in Spain

The year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 2.8% in the Balearics in June by 0.4 percentage points above the previous month’s year-on-year rate, according to final data published on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The figure of 2.8% recorded in the Balearics and the Basque Country is the highest in the country, which stands at an average of 2.3%. With June’s rise, the year-on-year rate has increased again in the islands after falling the previous month. In monthly terms, inflation in the Balearics rose by 1%, while so far this year the increase stands at 2.6%.

The highest price increases in the Balearics compared to the same month last year were in restaurants and hotels, up 5% on June 2024 (+0.3 points on the year-on-year rate recorded the previous month); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, up 4.2% (+0.8 points); other goods and services, up 3.6% (-0.5 points); and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up 3.5% (+0.4 points).

The most moderate increases were in clothing and footwear, 0.5% (-0.5 points compared to the previous month); transport, 0.6% (+1.7 points); leisure and culture, 1% (+0.1 points) and furniture, household goods and items for routine household maintenance, 2.2% (+0.4 points)

At a national level, the CPI rose by 0.7% in June compared to the previous month and increased its year-on-year rate by 0.3 points to 2.3%. At the end of June, the highest CPI rates were in the Balearics (2.8%), the Basque Country (2.8%) and Extremadura (2.7%). At the other end of the scale were Murcia (1.7%), the Canary Islands (1.7%) and La Rioja (1.9%).

Prices rose in all regions year-on-year compared to last month, with Cantabria (+0.7%), Castile-La Mancha (+0.5%) and Extremadura (+0.4%) seeing the highest increases, while Catalonia (+0.2%), the Canary Islands (+0.2%) and Madrid (+0.3%) saw the lowest increases.