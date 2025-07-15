Young British tourist who fell on holiday in the Balearics dies
Tragedy occurred in Ibiza car park
The hospital where the British tourist was being cared for | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma15/07/2025 13:25
The 25-year-old Briton who fell from the parking lot of a supermarket chain in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, on Monday, has died from his injuries, according to the hospital where he was being treated. The tourist was admitted to the ICU in critical condition after suffering severe head trauma with a skull fracture, facial fractures, and multiple injuries from the fall, among other serious injuries.
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons back in the European Union: could resolve 90-day issue
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- Why Spaniards are staying away from their own beaches
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- Mud rain and soaring temps: What to expect in Mallorca this week
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.