Young British tourist who fell on holiday in the Balearics dies

The 25-year-old Briton who fell from the parking lot of a supermarket chain in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, on Monday, has died from his injuries, according to the hospital where he was being treated. The tourist was admitted to the ICU in critical condition after suffering severe head trauma with a skull fracture, facial fractures, and multiple injuries from the fall, among other serious injuries.

According to the SAMU 061 emergency services on Monday, the accident took place at 8:16 p.m.

A full investigation has been opened. Earlier this month, a German male tourist who was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a very serious condition after falling from the balcony of a third-floor room at a hotel in Playa de Palma passed away.

The German victim and a friend had just returned to the hotel after a night out. According to the friend, he had gone onto the balcony to get some air. He then fell to the ground by the hotel pool. He suffered head trauma among other injuries.

