Seven-figure sum offered to acquire Palma's bullring

A company called Balears Cambio de Tercio company has submitted a five million euro offer to acquire the bullrings in Palma and in Jerez de la Frontera (Andalusia). These are currently both owned by the Balaña family, who own the Monumental bullring in Barcelona and recently sold La Macarena, the Felanitx bullring, that has been completely inactive since 2008.

The company says that it wishes to consolidate its position as one of the main players in Spain's bullfighting sector. It organised the bullfight in Inca on April 13 and is organising another in Inca on August 3.

At the Palma bullring (Coliseo Balear, Coliseu in Catalan), there has been one bullfight per year (in August) in recent years. It has been branded Es Coliseu Centre Cultural and is the venue for regular music events. Local residents have complained about these.

The Balearic Government when led by PSOE attempted to first ban bullfighting and then apply regulations that would make the staging of bullfights untenable. However, its legislative proposals fell foul of Spain's Constitutional Court and of the status that was given to bullfighting by the Spanish Government when it was run by Mariano Rajoy's Partido Popular.

There are five bullrings in Mallorca. Only Inca and Palma currently stage bullfights; both arenas are privately owned. Alcudia and Muro are two of the other three and are owned by the respective town halls. Alcudia Town Hall, governed by a PP-led coalition, has said that it will not reintroduce bullfights. In Muro, where there hasn't been a bullfight since 2017, the town hall's requirements have meant that there haven't been any applications to stage a bullfight for the Sant Joan Fiestas in June.

The purchasers of the Felanitx bullring have not ruled out there being bullfights but have noted that these would be difficult to stage because of the various regulations. They have stressed that bullfighting was not their motivation for buying the arena, which they want to use for cultural events such as concerts and theatre.