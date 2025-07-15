Viva: The stunning 94-metre Eco Superyacht making waves in Mallorca

The multi-award-winning 94-metre superyacht Viva is making waves off the coast of Palma. Delivered in June 2021 by the renowned Dutch shipyard Feadship, this eco-conscious masterpiece was built at their Kaag facility. With exterior design by Azure Yacht Design and interiors by Peter Marino Architects, Viva is being celebrated as one of the most environmentally friendly vessels of its size and class.

Owned by a mystery North American billionaire, Viva was designed with a bold goal: to match the environmental footprint of the owner’s previous yacht—despite being 32 metres longer. This was achieved in part through an advanced hybrid propulsion system, allowing the vessel to cruise at 12 knots on diesel-electric power while exploring pristine marine areas with reduced emissions.

Luxury meets innovation throughout the yacht’s design. Viva can accommodate up to 16 guests across eight spacious suites, with a crew of up to 38 ensuring a seamless experience. Onboard features include a private cinema, beach club, gym, beauty salon, elevator, and underwater lighting—setting a new benchmark for sustainable luxury at sea.

Her clean, minimalist aesthetic reflects the owner’s “less is more” philosophy. From the striking glass superstructure to the bright, open-plan beach-house-style interior, Viva maximises natural light and energy efficiency. The hull, finished in a distinctive pearl-white, has been engineered for hydrodynamic performance, requiring less engine power to glide through the water.

Powered by twin MTU diesel-electric engines, Viva reaches a top speed of 20 knots and offers at-anchor stabilisation for smooth sailing. Built with a steel hull, aluminium superstructure, and teak decks, she also carries 71,000 litres of fresh water. Classified under Lloyd’s Register, Viva is not just a symbol of luxury—but a statement in sustainable innovation.