Viva: The stunning 94-metre Eco Superyacht making waves in Mallorca
Owned by a mysterious North American billionaire, the yacht was custom-built by renowned shipbuilder Feadship
Viva yacht spotted on the bay of Palma | Video: Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Palma 15/07/2025 15:45
The multi-award-winning 94-metre superyacht Viva is making waves off the coast of Palma. Delivered in June 2021 by the renowned Dutch shipyard Feadship, this eco-conscious masterpiece was built at their Kaag facility. With exterior design by Azure Yacht Design and interiors by Peter Marino Architects, Viva is being celebrated as one of the most environmentally friendly vessels of its size and class.
