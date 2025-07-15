Three busted for wave of Mallorca house break-ins in Calvia and Andratx
Gang caught trying to flee the island
Suspects caught trying the flee Mallorca for Valencia | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma15/07/2025 15:25
The Guardia Civil has arrested three Chilean men suspected of committing a wave of burglaries and forging documents as members of a criminal gang. Following their arrest, the judicial authorities ordered their detention. These three arrests are the result of Operation Ceviche, which was launched after several robberies in Calvia and Andratx, where, according to the armed forces, a common pattern was identified.
