Spain driving: Where you are most likely to be caught by a speed trap in Mallorca
The five speed cameras that issue the most fines on the island
Watch your speed driving in Mallorca | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma15/07/2025 15:42
The five fixed speed traps in Mallorca that issued the most fines for speeding in 2024 accumulated a total of more than 19,000 fines, according to data analysed by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA). At the top of the list is the speed camera on the motorway from Palma to Alcudia (MA-13), at kilometre 16, with 7,094 offences, making it the most penalised spot on the island.
