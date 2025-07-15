Minimum service levels set for Mallorca bus strike
Another meeting at the arbitration tribunal on Wednesday
Talks to avert the strike by TIB bus drivers in Mallorca broke up at 4pm on Tuesday with the employers and the SATI union still far apart on a pay increase and improved working conditions.
