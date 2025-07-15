Minimum service levels set for Mallorca bus strike

Another meeting at the arbitration tribunal on Wednesday

Bus in Mallorca

The strike could become indefinite from July 25 | Photo: Archive

Andrew EdePalma15/07/2025 17:52
Talks to avert the strike by TIB bus drivers in Mallorca broke up at 4pm on Tuesday with the employers and the SATI union still far apart on a pay increase and improved working conditions.

The two sides met at the TAMIB arbitration tribunal and are due to meet again on Wednesday. The first day of the planned strike is this coming Friday (July 18). Strike action has also been called for July 21 and 23. An indefinite strike from July 25 could follow.

The mobility ministry has published details of minimum service levels it is demanding if the strike goes ahead. These are set at 60% for all three of the companies that operate the TIB bus services in Mallorca.

The ministry states that special attention must be given to the time slots with the highest labour demand. It is seeking to ensure services for hospitals and for the airport, especially for the earliest departures. Personnel for these services are considered to be "indispensable".

Buses operated by EMT in Palma and rail and metro services will be unaffected by any strike action.

