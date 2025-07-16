Mallorca restaurants say no more paying separately

The president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, Juanmi Ferrer, says there are some restaurants that no longer accept customers paying separately. "There is one bill per table and it is up to the customers how they deal with the payment."

"Some don't want to pay for the wine, others specifically ask to pay for their own dish. This gets complicated for the staff, and there can be items that no one is charged for. It is time-consuming and even more so if the bill doesn't add up."

At most, the total bill could be divided equally, although this also means more work for waiters. "We understand that customers want to divide the bill, but there are much easier and more convenient methods, such as Bizum, which is free and is automatic."

It used to be simpler when most customers still paid in cash. Now they are more inclined to use credit cards. "Only 30-40% pay the bill with cash."

The time involved with paying bills, Ferrer points out, merely adds to already heavy workloads, which are partly the consequence of a lack of staff. This is again an issue that restaurants are having to contend with this year, as they have since the pandemic.

Restaurants in tourist resorts, especially those open for fewer months of the year, are the ones that have the most difficulty hiring workers. He insists that this is not a matter of pay. "We have the best hospitality agreement in Spain; the minimum net wage is €1,700 per month. Money is not an issue." Ferrer adds that staffing problems affect virtually all sectors in Mallorca.