Crown of Britain sails into Palma: Welcome to Mallorca Crown Princess

British cruise ship Crown Princess has docked Palma this Wednesday morning, bringing guests to one of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations. Guests are greeted by sunshine, clear skies, and the unmistakable charm of this historic Balearic island. Whether it’s a first visit or a return trip, Palma offers a blend of culture, architecture, and seaside beauty that never fails to impress.

Today promises to be a beautiful summer day in Palma, with temperatures already a comfortable 25°C this morning and expected to climb to a warm 32°C by midday. A gentle breeze from the south will help keep things pleasant as you explore, and with humidity at just 40%, it’s the perfect weather for sightseeing or simply soaking up the sun.

With a full morning ahead, passengers have plenty of options to make the most of their time ashore. The magnificent La Seu Cathedral is just a short distance from the port and is a must-see, with its soaring Gothic architecture and stunning views of the sea. Nearby, the old town’s narrow, cobbled streets are filled with quaint shops, tapas bars, and centuries-old courtyards waiting to be discovered.

For those seeking a more relaxed pace, the Paseo Marítimo offers a scenic waterfront stroll lined with cafés and palm trees—perfect for a coffee and people-watching. Alternatively, hop on a short taxi ride to Bellver Castle, perched above the city with panoramic views and a fascinating circular design that dates back to the 14th century. Whatever your preference this morning—be it culture, cuisine, or coastal charm—Palma is sure to delight. Enjoy your time ashore, and don’t forget your sun hat and camera; this vibrant city offers memories waiting around every corner.

Back onboard, the Crown Princess is a destination in itself. Launched in 2005 and completed in 2006, she is a proud member of the Crown‑class fleet, built by Fincantieri in Monfalcone, Italy. Sailing under the Bermuda flag and operated by Princess Cruises, this impressive vessel measures 290 meters in length and spans 18 decks. With a guest capacity of over 3,000 and a crew of around 1,200, the ship delivers world-class service with an intimate feel. Since her maiden voyage in 2006, she has sailed some of the world’s most iconic routes—from the Caribbean to South America, Hawaii, and Europe—and underwent a significant refurbishment in 2018 to keep her modern and refreshed.

Guests aboard the Crown Princess enjoy a wide range of luxurious amenities and thoughtfully curated experiences. The heart of the ship is The Piazza, a vibrant Italian-style atrium with live entertainment, cafés, and a relaxed European atmosphere. Dining options abound, from upscale venues like Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and the Crown Grill to casual favourites like the Horizon Court buffet and poolside pizzerias. The ship boasts four freshwater pools, including the serene adults-only Sanctuary, while Movies Under the Stars offers open-air cinema on deck. For wellness and leisure, the Lotus Spa, a modern fitness center, and live performances in the Princess Theater ensure every guest finds their perfect way to unwind. Whether you’re seeking activity or tranquility, the Crown Princess offers a world-class cruise experience both at sea and in port.