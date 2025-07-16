Eight injured, two critically, in Mallorca road collision
Six women and two men
Eight people were injured in a serious accident early on Wednesday morning near the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma. Two of those injured are in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital.
