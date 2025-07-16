Eight injured, two critically, in Mallorca road collision

Eight people were injured in a serious accident early on Wednesday morning near the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma. Two of those injured are in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital.

The accident occurred around 4.50am on the MA-19 between Son Oms and Sant Jordi. A BMW 4 Series crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Kia Picanto.

Medical personnel treated eight patients, six women and two men. Two of the women were taken to Son Espases with critical injuries. A third person was admitted in a less serious condition.

Two other women, one who was seriously injured, the other less so, were taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital. The other three people - a man and two women - were taken to a private clinic with minor injuries.

The Guardia Civil's Traffic Police are investigating the circumstances.

