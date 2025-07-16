Balearics foreign property boom; Mallorca leads market
Transactions exceed 30%
The average price of new housing in Spain has reached an all-time high of 3,151 euros per square metre and forecasts suggest that it will continue to rise, with an estimated year-on-year growth of 8.7% for this year | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma16/07/2025 14:49
Property purchases and sales have increased by 15% in Spain in the last year and mortgages by 18%, driven by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate cuts and foreign demand, which now accounts for 15% of transactions, with peaks of over 30% in Malaga, Valencia and the Balearics.
