Mallorca’s historic Soller train derails
No injuries reported as historic train carriage derails at low speed
Image showing the Soller train that derailed at Pujol d'en Banya | Photo: MDB Digital
Palma16/07/2025 16:19
The Soller train experienced a derailment incident on Wednesday on the route between Soller and Palma. The railcar came off the track and, although it caused quite a fright among passengers, no injuries were reported.
