Mallorca’s historic Soller train derails

The Soller train experienced a derailment incident on Wednesday on the route between Soller and Palma. The railcar came off the track and, although it caused quite a fright among passengers, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when one of the trains was heading towards Palma with only a few passengers on board, according to sources from the company. For reasons that are currently under investigation, the railcar derailed but did not overturn. The low speed at which the train travels along this mountainous stretch—around 30 km/h—likely prevented the accident from having more serious consequences.

However, the service was completely interrupted in the direction of Palma, so passengers had to be evacuated back to Soller station on a train that was sent to the scene of the incident.

The company’s technicians are currently attempting to place the train back on the track, although it is a difficult-to-access area and the operation is complex and has not yet been completed.

The company is arranging transport back to Palma for all passengers who arrived in Soller by train throughout the morning, both through travel agencies and individually.