Is your Mallorca holiday getting you aroused about Spain or are you simply hot? I made the mistake once!

I know from experience, when I first landed in Mallorca knowing little to no Catalan or Spanish I once put my foot in it over the heat. The school summer holidays are about to start in the UK and Mallorca and the rest of Spain will welcome millions of families from the UK, many members of which may feel the urge to practice their Spanish. However, mind you language. English speakers learning Spanish often make mistakes with pronunciation, especially with vowel sounds and unaspirated consonants like ‘p’, ‘t’, and ‘k’.

They also frequently misuse prepositions, struggle with the subjunctive mood, and encounter challenges with “false friends” (words that sound similar but have different meanings).

Additionally, Spanish requires the use of a “personal a” before direct objects that are people, which is not present in English.

One highlight doing the rounds on social media and in the press right now is a simple expression which should be avoided, according to Claudio Guasti, City Lit’s Head of School Culture and Communication. He explains that people may think they’re saying they’re too warm, but actually they could be saying something embarrassing. Claudio said: “Using ‘Estoy caliente’ as a literal translation of ‘I am hot’ in English may cause you some embarrassment, as this phrase means ‘I am aroused’. “Instead, you should say ‘tengo calor’ (I have heat). Avoid using ‘soy cálida/cálido’ (I am warm). In this context, it refers more to someone’s personality, like being a warm or kind person, rather than physical temperature.” Yes, I said it.

Other tips include:

Pronunciation:

Vowel Sounds:

English has more vowel sounds than Spanish, and Spanish speakers may over-pronounce or mispronounce Spanish vowels.

Unaspirated Consonants:

English tends to aspirate (add a puff of air to) the consonants ‘p’, ‘t’, and ‘k’ when they appear at the beginning of a word or syllable. Spanish does not, so English speakers need to practice pronouncing these sounds without aspiration.

Dental ‘t’ and ‘d’:

In Spanish, the tongue touches the back of the top teeth when pronouncing ‘t’ and ‘d’, unlike in English where it’s more alveolar (towards the roof of the mouth).

V and B sounds:

In Spanish, the sounds of ‘v’ and ‘b’ are identical, whereas English speakers should pronounce them differently.

H sound:

The ‘h’ sound at the beginning of a word is often silent in Spanish, but pronounced in English. Spanish speakers may struggle with the English ‘h’ sound, sometimes replacing it with a ‘j’ sound.

Grammar and Usage:

Prepositions:

Spanish prepositions can be tricky, as they often don’t directly translate to English prepositions, and their usage can vary depending on the context.

Ser and Estar:

English only has one verb for “to be,“ but Spanish uses “ser” and “estar,“ each with its own specific uses.

Subject Pronouns:

Spanish often omits subject pronouns because the verb conjugation indicates the subject, whereas English requires them.

Personal ‘a’:

Spanish uses the personal ‘a’ before direct objects that are people, which is not present in English.

Subjunctive Mood:

The subjunctive mood is used much more frequently in Spanish than in English, and English speakers may struggle with its correct usage.

Vocabulary:

False Friends:

Spanish has many words that look or sound like English words but have different meanings. These can lead to embarrassing misunderstandings.

Cognates:

While cognates (words with shared origins) can be helpful, English speakers should be aware that some cognates have slightly different meanings or nuances in Spanish.

“Muy” vs. “Mucho”:

English speakers may confuse these two words, which are both adverbs of degree but have different uses.

Other Considerations:

Accents:

Spanish accents are important for both pronunciation and meaning. Leaving off an accent can change the meaning of a word.

Practice:

Consistent practice with speaking and listening is crucial for improving fluency and avoiding common mistakes.