Snake sighting shocks tourists in Mallorca
Two large specimens, including a 2-metre snake, were spotted slithering through a garden in Son Servera
A shocking moment for German tourists in Mallorca as they discovered two massive snakes, each around two metres long, in their garden in Son Servera | Photo: MM
16/07/2025 16:35
What was meant to be a relaxing Sunday afternoon turned into quite a fright for German tourists in Son Servera when they encountered two large snakes in their garden. One specimen measured approximately 1.5 metres in length, while the other reached an impressive 2 metres, as reported to our sister paper Mallorca Magazine. The incident has sparked discussions about snake species on the island and proper reporting procedures.
