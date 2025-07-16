TUI: Mallorca protests are because of the housing problems
The tour operator has met with organisations such as the Forum for Civil Society
At a meeting with President Prohens and tourism minister Jaume Bauzá on Wednesday, TUI's director of corporate and external affairs, Thomas Ellerbeck, attributed protests in Mallorca and the Balearics to what he and the tour operator believe to be the islands' real issue: the housing problems faced by the middle and working classes.
