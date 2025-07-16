Mallorca fire: Blaze erupts in central Palma building
Palma fire brigade arrived at the scene within minutes
Images of the fire that broke out this Wednesday in Palma | Video: Última hora
16/07/2025 20:41
A major scare for tourists, residents, and even Palma firefighters after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a building located on Carrer d'en Morey, very close to Plaça Santa Eulàlia. At the time of the incident, numerous calls began coming in to 112 reporting a fierce blaze rising from the ground floor to the upper levels.
