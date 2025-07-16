Mallorca fire: Blaze erupts in central Palma building

A major scare for tourists, residents, and even Palma firefighters after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a building located on Carrer d'en Morey, very close to Plaça Santa Eulàlia. At the time of the incident, numerous calls began coming in to 112 reporting a fierce blaze rising from the ground floor to the upper levels.

Due to the initial alarm, the Palma Fire Brigade decided to deploy two of its units, from both the Sa Teulera and Central stations, and arrived at the scene within minutes. The fire occurred on a narrow street in the city centre, forcing several pedestrians to flee the smoke towards the square.

In the end, after checks by the emergency crews, it turned out not to be a serious fire and it had not spread to the upper floors, but was contained to the ground level. According to sources close to the incident, the fire started in one of the rooms of the building, and the exterior shutters also caught alight.

Some neighbours present commented that the building is currently used for companionship services and is frequented by men and women from the neighbourhood.

