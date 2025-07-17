The Associació Festivals Chopin de Valldemossa presents the Chopin Festival 2025

The Associació Festivals Chopin de Valldemossa presents an exceptional programme for the Chopin Festival 2025, which will be held in emblematic venues in Mallorca such as Bellver Castle, Cell No. 2 of the Cartoixa de Valldemossa and Palma's Teatre Principal. Despite the logistical challenges, the festival maintains its commitment to artistic quality and the dissemination of the work of the brilliant Polish composer.

This edition will feature the participation of renowned international pianists such as Boris Giltburg, Dina Nedeltcheva, Mateusz Dubiel and Muza Rubackyte, who will give unmissable concerts in an intimate and exclusive atmosphere.

Programme Festival 2025

July / Bellver Castle

- Saturday, 26th at 21.00. Concert by the pianist Boris Giltburg. Tickets can be booked at www.palmacultura.cat or www.giglon.com/artista/ayuntamiento-de-palma-de-mallorca

August / Cartoixa de Valldemossa: CEL-LA NÚM. 2

- Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th at 9.30 pm. Concerts by the pianist Dina Nedeltcheva. Tickets can be booked at www.ticketib.com

- Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th at 9.30 pm. Concerts by the pianist Mateusz Dubiel. Tickets can be booked at www.ticketib.com

September / Teatre Principal de Palma.

- Wednesday 17th at 9.30 pm. Concert by pianist Muza Rubackyte. Tickets can be booked at www.teatreprincipal.com from 27th August.

More information at: info@festivalchopin.com

The activities of the Festival Chopin 2025 are subsidised by the Consell de Mallorca, the Ajuntament de Palma and the collaboration of the Ajuntament de Valldemossa.