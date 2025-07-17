Driver accused of having caused the serious accident in Palma on Wednesday tested positive for alcohol
Court was told he couldn't remember very well what had happened
The 27-year-old driver accused of having caused the serious accident in Palma on Wednesday morning appeared in court later in the day and told the judge that he couldn't remember very well what had happened. The Brazilian national was released, his passport and driving licence having been withdrawn.
Also in News
- The German couple turning their backs on Mallorca after almost 40 years
- Mallorca restaurants say no more paying separately
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- Tom Cruise spotted sailing around the Balearics with Bond girl, Ana de Armas
- Why Spaniards are staying away from their own beaches
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.