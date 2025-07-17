Driver accused of having caused the serious accident in Palma on Wednesday tested positive for alcohol

The 27-year-old driver accused of having caused the serious accident in Palma on Wednesday morning appeared in court later in the day and told the judge that he couldn't remember very well what had happened. The Brazilian national was released, his passport and driving licence having been withdrawn.

He explained that he was on holiday in Mallorca, had had dinner in Magaluf and then gone to the Amok club in Palma with his cousin and two friends. The BMW 4 Series car that he was driving had been rented. He maintained that he did not see the Kia Picanto that was hit head-on, leaving two women in hospital in a critical condition. He tested positive for alcohol (three times over the limit) was arrested and charged with traffic violations and having caused injuries due to gross negligence.

The accident occurred around 4.50am on the Camí de Can Capó, which connects the Son Oms industrial estate with Sant Jordi. He made a U-turn, crossed into the wrong lane and collided head-on with the Kia Picanto. He suffered only a minor injury.

The driver of the Kia, a woman in her early 20s identified only as S., required emergency chest surgery at Son Llàtzer Hospital. She is said to be in a stable condition.

There were four women in the Kia. All around the same age, they had met on an Erasmus programme in Portugal. S. had invited the three other women to Mallorca for a holiday. They had been at a club prior to the accident. Two of the women were taken to Son Espases in a critical condition.