Tourist in a critical condition after fall at an Arenal hotel

A 29-year-old Czech tourist is in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Arenal (Llucmajor) on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the MLL Mediterranean Bay Hotel around 11.30pm. The first to arrive were Llucmajor Police, who administered first aid to the tourist before medics arrived and spoke to hotel personnel.

A waiter had alerted hotel security to a tourist acting in an agitated and aggressive manner. When security guards appeared, the tourist ran to the emergency stairs, jumped and hit his head on the wall separating the hotel from the street.

The Guardia Civil are now in charge of the investigation.