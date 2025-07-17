Tourist in a critical condition after fall at an Arenal hotel
On Wednesday night
A 29-year-old Czech tourist is in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Arenal (Llucmajor) on Wednesday night.
