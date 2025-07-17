British travel industry to tackle overtourism at Mallorca summit in Calvia

This Autumn the British travel industry will be gathering in Magalluf for the annual ABTA convention and the travel association has said that one of the main topics on the agenda is going to be working with destinations to address overtourism.

According to Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA: “tourism is a force for good. One that has the potential to create and support jobs and businesses in destinations, preserving heritage and cementing important cultural ties. A successful tourism model is one where destinations are both great places to visit, and great places to live. The protests we’ve seen in parts of Europe in recent months and years tell us that balance is not always being achieved.

“The phrase ‘overtourism’ is used a lot. Often unintentionally simplifying what is a series of complex and varying issues. While there are common themes, such as access to affordable housing, the specific concerns vary from place to place. We are doing a lot of work behind the scenes on this matter, looking at the role ABTA and the wider tourism industry can play in developing a tourism model that works for residents and holidaymakers alike.

“Just last week I was with the Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism in Madrid at an event which looked ahead towards Spain’s Tourism 2030 Strategy. This is one of a number of events and meetings my ABTA colleagues and I have had with the Spanish authorities recently, about how to balance the needs of local people and visitors. We’ll be exploring that further at ABTA’s Travel Convention in Calvia, Mallorca later this year.

“The issue of course isn’t isolated to Spain, which is why we’re in close contact with other destinations that have been affected by overtourism protests and are exploring their own measures for tourism management, such as introducing new taxes or charges.

“Some of the steps being taken can improve things for local residents without impairing the visitors’ enjoyment. Earlier this year we were delighted to have the Mayor of Dubrovnik address ABTA’s sustainability conference, to talk about the measures that have been put in place to help preserve the historic city and support local people, while still providing a brilliant tourist experience.”