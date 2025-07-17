The Soller train is back on track in Mallorca!

The iconic Soller train has resumed its regular service after experiencing a derailment incident on Wednesday at the Pujol d'en Banya section of the track. The historic narrow-gauge railway, which connects Palma to the picturesque town of Soller, saw one of its carriages leave the tracks around 12.30pm on Wednesday, causing significant disruption to the service but fortunately resulting in no injuries.

According to company sources, the incident occurred while the train was heading towards Palma with a limited number of passengers on board. The train's low operating speed of approximately 30km/h in this mountainous section likely prevented more serious consequences. Following the derailment, passengers were safely evacuated and transported back to Soller station via a rescue train dispatched to the incident location.

Technicians from the company worked throughout the day to re-rail the train, eventually overcoming the difficult terrain and completing the complex operation. Meanwhile, alternative transport was arranged for passengers who had arrived in Sóller earlier that morning, both through travel agencies and for those who had travelled independently.

The Soller Railway, known locally as 'Ferrocarril de Sóller', has been operating since 1912 and represents one of Mallorca's most beloved tourist attractions. The railway runs on a narrow-gauge track through the Sierra de Alfabia mountains, covering a distance of 27.3 kilometers between Palma and Soller. The line is famous for its wooden carriages, vintage electric trains, and spectacular mountain views.

The Soller Railway serves as both a practical transport link and a major tourist attraction, carrying approximately one million passengers annually. Any disruption to the service can have significant implications for local businesses and tourism in the Soller valley. However, the swift resolution of this incident has helped minimise any potential negative impact on the town's tourism sector.