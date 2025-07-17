The Soller train is back on track in Mallorca!
Historic railway between Palma and Soller back in operation following Wednesday's incident
Left: The Soller train derailed at Pujol d'en Banya on Wednesday. Right: The same train back on track after successful recovery efforts | Photo: MDB Digital
Soller17/07/2025 11:30
The iconic Soller train has resumed its regular service after experiencing a derailment incident on Wednesday at the Pujol d'en Banya section of the track. The historic narrow-gauge railway, which connects Palma to the picturesque town of Soller, saw one of its carriages leave the tracks around 12.30pm on Wednesday, causing significant disruption to the service but fortunately resulting in no injuries.
Also in News
- The German couple turning their backs on Mallorca after almost 40 years
- Mallorca restaurants say no more paying separately
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- Tom Cruise spotted sailing around the Balearics with Bond girl, Ana de Armas
- Mallorca’s historic Soller train derails
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.