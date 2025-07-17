Mallorca bus strike going ahead

TIB bus drivers in Mallorca, and also in Menorca and Ibiza, will go on strike on Friday, the latest meeting between the bus operators and the SATI union having ended with the two sides still well apart on terms for the new collective bargaining agreement.

Notice of a possible strike on Friday had been given by the union. Further 24-hour strikes are scheduled for July 21 and 23. From July 25, if there is no climbdown, the strike will become indefinite. The bus companies have accepted the ministry of mobility's 60% minimum service levels, having argued for 80% because of the number of passengers - around 100,000 per day.

The Balearic Transport Federation says that Thursday's meeting led to no change, the two sides having been wide apart "from day one"; negotiations began in January. The federation's manager, Petra Mut, admits that "there has never been any agreement". The differences regarding salary increases have been just one of the obstacles. Other relate to, for example, holidays and breaks between shifts.

Juan Rodríguez of the SATI maintains that the only concessions have been coming from the union. He is critical of the employers for focusing solely on salaries and ignoring other aspects of what he describes as a completely outdated agreement. During three days of talks at the TAMIB arbitration tribunal, the employers didn't come up with "the slightest proposal".

But on salaries, he considered a three per cent offer this year to be an insult, pointing out that the companies' profits have risen more than had been expected over recent years. He believes that the government will have to mediate. "Either they get involved or this will continue to remain hopelessly deadlocked."

The SATI is the majority union and was the only union present at the TAMIB talks. The UGT and the CCOO are the other unions, and the CCOO doesn't agree with strike action. With the UGT not having voiced its definite support, it remains to be seen how much participation the strikes get.