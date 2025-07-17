Three-metre crocodile returns to Mallorca lake

On the morning of June 29th, workers from Emaya, Palma’s municipal services agency, were unexpectedly called to deal with an unusual visitor in the lake at Parc de la Mar — a crocodile. A plastic crocodile.

Despite efforts to tow it away, they had to leave the floating figure behind as they awaited the necessary permit to remove it. The mysterious croc was later linked to a performance artist’s show, though whether it was left deliberately or accidentally remained unclear. This playful incident brought renewed attention to one of Palma’s most enduring legends — the Drac de na Coca.

Now, just weeks later, the Drac de na Coca has taken on a new, permanent form in Palma’s cultural landscape. A striking sculpture commemorating the legendary 17th-century crocodile, which once terrorised the streets of Palma, has been unveiled at Parc de la Mar. Created by local artist Ricard Chiang, the three-metre-long floating artwork pays homage to the creature famously preserved at the Cathedral’s Sacred Art Museum.

Local artist Ricard Chiang.

During the unveiling ceremony, Palma Mayor Jaime Martínez, Culture Councillor Javier Bonet, and area coordinator Fernando Gómez de la Cuesta presented the innovative installation positioned prominently before Palma Cathedral. The sculpture’s design involved significant technical challenges — weighing over 150 kilos and crafted from specialist thixotropic mortar supplied exclusively from Alicante, it floats securely in the lake, anchored by chains to withstand the elements.

Chiang explained that the sculpture’s creation was a process of trial and error, and uniquely blended traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. Throughout the year-long project, he shared the creative journey on TikTok, illustrating how digital platforms have become essential tools for artists today.

Mayor Martínez highlighted that the sculpture aligns perfectly with Palma’s broader cultural strategy leading up to the “Palma 2031” vision. Councillor Bonet emphasized its deep roots in local folklore and history, noting its symbolic placement along the maritime façade facing the Cathedral as a testament to Palma’s commitment to celebrating its rich cultural heritage.