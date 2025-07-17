Child, 9, dies after being hit by car in Mallorca
Accident occurred while crossing a pedestrian crossing with his family
Local Police, together with the National Police and several ambulances, were dispatched to the scene | Photo: R.S.
Manacor17/07/2025 22:24Updated at 23:04
A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing a pedestrian crossing with his family in Manacor. The tragic incident happened at around 8.30 p.m., according to emergency service sources.
