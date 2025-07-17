Child, 9, dies after being hit by car in Mallorca

Accident occurred while crossing a pedestrian crossing with his family

Local Police, together with the National Police and several ambulances, were dispatched to the scene.

Local Police, together with the National Police and several ambulances, were dispatched to the scene | Photo: R.S.

Ashlee CalizManacor17/07/2025 22:24Updated at 23:04
A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing a pedestrian crossing with his family in Manacor. The tragic incident happened at around 8.30 p.m., according to emergency service sources.

The child was crossing the road with his mother and siblings at a zebra crossing near the Bicis Sancho shop when he was struck by a vehicle. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Local Police.

Local and National Police officers, along with emergency medical teams, were quickly dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. Several bystanders witnessed the event.

Despite attempts by medical staff to revive the boy, they were unable to save him. His death has been formally reported to the duty court in Manacor’s Court of Instruction Number 2.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.

