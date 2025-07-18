Three children in a group rescued in Mallorca's mountains

Three children, aged between eight and fourteen, were among a group of six people who were stranded in the Torrent de Pareis in the Tramuntana Mountains on Thursday.

Mallorca Fire and Rescue mountain rescue units based in Inca and Soller were alerted around 3.30pm. There was a group of people who were reported to be "exhausted and without water". As well as the three children, there were three adults aged between 55 and 60.

A Guardia Civil helicopter was requested but was ultimately not required, as the rescue team was able to get to the group on foot.

Escorca Civil Protection and medical personnel were deployed, and at 5pm the group was located. They were given water and isotonic drinks and were able to make a descent on foot. Medical assistance was in the end not needed.