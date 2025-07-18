Three children in a group rescued in Mallorca's mountains
In the Torrent de Pareis
Mountain rescue, archive image | Photo: @BombersdeMca (Mallorca Fire and Rescue)
Escorca18/07/2025 08:07
Three children, aged between eight and fourteen, were among a group of six people who were stranded in the Torrent de Pareis in the Tramuntana Mountains on Thursday.
There's probably a dozen near-misses for every reported case - see my previous comment. On several occasions this summer I've given my spare water to hikers in poor condition I've met in the mountains.
I can see restrictions being imposed at Pareis at this rate, what with last years flash-flood drownings too, more's the pity for responsible and capable outdoor enthusiasts. Paid-for permits, insurance and equipment checks at the start. Last year I had a tourist family stumble down to my gate from the mountains, at 3pm on a hot August afternoon. Zero water left and the phone used to navigate completely flat. I had to put the kids (8, 6 and 2 for crying out loud, him in a carry sling) under a cold shower, give them all iced sugar water and drive them 5km to their hire car in the village.