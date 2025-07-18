British TV star Selina Scott hits out at the state of San Telmo beach

British television star, Selina Scott, who has owned a home in the Andratx area for many years, emailed the Bulletin this morning to complain about the state of one of the beaches in San Telmo. She also enclosed two photographs which we reproduce here.

"These photos taken today at the once pristine Cala Conills, graphically show just how degraded it has become thanks to selfish boat owners.

"Marine authorities over the years have allowed boats to tie up overnight, chucking human detritus casually overboard. It is fast becoming a no go area for swimming. The damage easily seen with an onshore breeze. How can this be condoned?" she said.

Selina Scott, apart from a hugely successful television career in Britain and the U.S. was one of the first journalists to interview former Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos.

San Telmo is one of the most picturesque beach-side areas of the island and was used as a location for the Netflix hit series, The Crown.

It forms part of the municipality of Andratx. Apart from Selina Scortt former Deputy Prime Minister, the late John Prescott, was also a frequent visitor to San Telmo.