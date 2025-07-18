Airport bus timetables affected by Mallorca bus strike — check all impacted timetables here

The TIB bus strike began this Friday, with bus services reduced to 60 per cent. Minimum services will be maintained on 21st and 23rd July if no agreement is reached. The lines affected by this strike in the Ponent area are: L101 (Port d'Andratx – Palma), L102 (Peguera – Palma), L103 (Santa Ponça – Palma), L104 (Magaluf – Palma), L105 (Sol de Mallorca – Palma), L106 (El Toro – Palma), L107 (Es Capdellà – Palma), L108 (Son Caliu – Palma), L121 (Sant Elm – Andratx), L122 (Port d'Andratx – Santa Ponça), L123 (Santa Ponça – Cas Català) and L131 (Santa Ponça – Banyalbufar).

The schedules for four airport connections have also been affected: LA11 (Camp de Mar), LA32 (Can Picafort), LA42 (Cala Bona) and LA51 (Campos).

In the Tramuntana area, frequencies have been reduced on the following lines: L201 (Galilea – Palma), L202 (Estellencs – Palma), L203 (Valldemossa – Deià), L204 (Port de Sóller – Palma), L205 (Bunyola – Palma), L231 (Port de Sóller – Alcúdia) and L232 (Port de Sóller – Fornalutx).

In Raiguer Nord: L301 (Port de Pollença – Palma), L302 (Can Picafort – Palma), L303 (Bunyola – Hospital Joan March – Palma), L304 (Inca – Sencelles – Palma), L311 (Mancor de la Vall – Inca), L312 (Lluc – Inca – Muro), L313 (Selva – Inca), L314 (Campanet – Búger), L315 (Sa Pobla – Badia d'Alcúdia), L316 (Son Serra – Inca), L321 (Cala de Sant Vicenç), L322 (Pollença – Port d'Alcúdia), L323 (Alcanada – Es Mal Pas), L324 (Can Picafort – Alcúdia), L325 (Alcúdia – Cala Rajada), L327 (Alcúdia – Estany Petit), L331 (Alaró – Orient), L334 (Alcúdia – Formentor), L341 (Pòrtol – Son Llàtzer – FAN), L342 (Alaró – Estació – Consell) and L343 (Santa Eugènia – Santa Maria).

In the Pla-Llevant area, the following lines are operating with minimum services: L401 (Cala Millor – Palma), L403 (Campos – Algaida – Palma), L411 (Cala Rajada – Manacor), L411e (Cala Rajada – Palma), L412 (Costa dels Pins – Manacor), L416 (Cales de Mallorca – Manacor), L417 (Porreres – Manacor – Son Carrió), L421 (Colònia de Sant Pere – Artà), L422 (Cala Mesquida – Cala Rajada), L423 (Font de sa Cala – Cala Rajada), L424 (Cala Rajada – Portocristo), L425 (Cala Bona – Portocristo), L427 (Cala Mendia – Portocristo), L428 (Cala d’Or – Portocristo), L431d (Algaida – Llucmajor), L432 (Sineu – Algaida), L441 (Ariany – Maria – Sineu) and L442 (Sant Joan).

In Migjorn, the following lines are affected: L501 (Manacor – Campos – Palma), L501e (Campos – Palma, express), L504 (Tolleric – Palma), L505 (Cala Pi – Tolleric), L508 (Sa Ràpita – Palma), L512 (Portocolom – Felanitx), L514 (Cala d’Or – Felanitx – Porreres), L515 (Cala d’Or – Campos), L515e (Cala d’Or – Palma), L516 (Cala Figuera – Campos), L517 (Santanyí – Colònia de Sant Jordi – Campos), L518 (Sa Ràpita – Campos) and L521 (Cala d’Or – Cala Mondragó).

Palma Intermodal Station has been the scene of tense moments, where clashes occurred between pickets and workers preparing to start their routes, which has also caused some delays to the scheduled timetables. Through its profile on the social network X, @TIB_Mallorca, the Mallorca Transport Consortium provides updates on all incidents as they happen throughout the day, and detailed timetables for each line can be consulted on its website.

If the schedule set by the workers’ representatives is maintained, the strike will continue on 21st, 23rd and 25th July, with the possibility of becoming indefinite from that last date onwards.