Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca
The man was not carrying any identification, and the police have begun inquiries to try to establish his identity
The emergency teams attending to the man at the scene
Playa de Palma18/07/2025 15:07Updated at 16:06
A man, of German nationality and around forty years old, has died this Friday after carrying out several acts of vandalism in the streets of Arenal, in Playa de Palma. The tourist was not carrying any identification, and officers from the National Police have taken charge of the investigation to proceed with his identification.
