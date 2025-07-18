Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca

A man, of German nationality and around forty years old, has died this Friday after carrying out several acts of vandalism in the streets of Arenal, in Playa de Palma. The tourist was not carrying any identification, and officers from the National Police have taken charge of the investigation to proceed with his identification.

According to witnesses, the deceased was visibly agitated and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotic substances. He began damaging parked vehicles and broke into a delivery truck parked in the area. Those present immediately alerted police, as the man, who was robust and heavily built, seemed to be out of control.

The report of property damage and public disorder being caused was received at the police headquarters at 10.12 a.m., and two minutes later, a patrol from Palma’s Local Police and the Coastal unit attended the scene. Just four minutes after the alert, the man went into cardiac arrest and suddenly collapsed to the ground. The local police officers, already on site, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), continuing for forty minutes with support from the 061 emergency medical team that arrived shortly afterwards.

With no response to the efforts of the police and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at 11.10 a.m. The initial hypothesis suggests a fatal combination of heatstroke, due to the high temperatures, and drug use; although the definitive cause will be determined by the forensic autopsy.

The man was not carrying any identification, and the police have begun inquiries to try to establish his identity. After some investigations, they discovered that he arrived yesterday at Arenal by taxi from Portals; however, as he paid the fare in cash, it has not been possible to trace a credit card. The Judicial Police are handling the case to clarify his identity and continue managing the incident.