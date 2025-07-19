Overwhelming support for family of the boy killed in a Mallorca road accident

Support for the family of nine-year-old Mohamed Essoufi Bezzizi, who was run over and killed in Manacor on Thursday, has been overwhelming. The boy's father, Aziz, has expressed his gratitude at what is "a very difficult time". Three-year-old Mariam, who was injured, has now left Son Llàtzer Hospital. The two younger children were with their two older siblings, 16 and 18. Their mother, who wasn't with them at the moment the incident occurred, remains in a state of shock, unable to believe what happened.

The impact was in the centre of a pedestrian crossing. The driver braked immediately. She later tested negative for alcohol and drugs. A witness says: "I heard a bang and looked outside. Then I saw what looked like a baby stroller caught in the wheel of a car. I saw him face down; there was a lot of blood. It was very shocking.

"The mother wasn't with them at the crossing. She arrived moments later. It was devastating to see her; she was screaming, falling to the ground. The driver wasn't moving; she was in a state of shock. She stayed at the scene of the accident the entire time, a young woman between 25 and 30. She couldn't speak. If it was traumatic for us, I don't want to think about what it was like for her."

The witness adds that visibility can be impaired at that point on the road and that, "at that time, around 8.30, the sun goes down and dazzles you. You can't see well". Other residents have spoken about issues with visibility.

Support for the family has come from all quarters. They are well known, well liked and well integrated. Aziz moved to Manacor 21 years ago. As one who knows the family says: "A well-rounded family, good people, very hard workers."