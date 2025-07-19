Overwhelming support for family of the boy killed in a Mallorca road accident
"The driver wasn't moving; she was in a state of shock"
A single white candle at the scene of the accident and an image of Mohamed | Photo: MDB
Manacor19/07/2025 08:52
Support for the family of nine-year-old Mohamed Essoufi Bezzizi, who was run over and killed in Manacor on Thursday, has been overwhelming. The boy's father, Aziz, has expressed his gratitude at what is "a very difficult time". Three-year-old Mariam, who was injured, has now left Son Llàtzer Hospital. The two younger children were with their two older siblings, 16 and 18. Their mother, who wasn't with them at the moment the incident occurred, remains in a state of shock, unable to believe what happened.
